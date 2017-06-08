There has been immense intrigue and anticipation as to who will be paired opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2. Several industry names had been vying for the coveted role, and rumour mills have been working overtime with names of the actress who will be paired opposite Tiger in the sequel to Baaghi.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has finally announced the leading lady of Baaghi 2, Disha Patani.

Baaghi has not only gained huge commercial success by entertaining the audiences with its long theatrical run that kept the cash counters ringing but they have also wooed the audiences by commanding high TRPs and thereby contributing to being one of the ruling TV premiers.

Sajid Nadiadwala was keen to have a fresh pairing and is now all set to launch Disha as a lead.

Sajid Nadiawala shares, “When we did the look test of both of them together, we were convinced with their chemistry and about Disha being the perfect choice for the role. I am really happy with my cast and very excited to kick start the project with them.”

There has been news that Tiger Shroff will be heading to Hong Kong in July to prepare for his role in the sequel to his 2016 movie Baaghi. The actor will be preparing for the stunts under the guidance of special martial arts director Tony Ching.

According to recent reports, the movie requires certain kind of stunts and director Ahmed Khan felt that they should be different from his stunts in the original film. The actor will undergo training in Bak Mei, Choy Li Fut and Wing Chun, different styles of Wushu and will be there for a month.