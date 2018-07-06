Disha Patani Reveals Her 5 Favourite Action Films!

Actress Disha Patani is a self-admitted fan of action films and loves watching films of the genre. Here are the 5 favourite action films of the Baaghi 2 actress.

The actress who has been a movie buff since her childhood expressed her fondness for the action genre and revealed her favourite action films.

Undisputed, Avengers, Justice League, Mission Impossible, and Kill Bill form the all-time favourite action movies list of Disha Patani.

Disha Patani recently expressed her desire to work on an action film, giving her love for the genre.

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Disha Patani has wooed the audience with her washboard abs and perfect figure time and again. Giving a glimpse into her hardcore workout routine, Disha shares videos and pictures on social media proving to be a motivation for her followers.

The actress will be seen as a trapeze artist in her upcoming film and is currently prepping for the same.

She treats her fans and followers posting visuals from her practice sessions, performing acrobatic stunts and parkour.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, she will be next seen in the upcoming film Bharat along with Salman Khan.