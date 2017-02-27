Fevicol’s Caring With Style charitable fashion show in collaboration with Cancer Patients Aid Association in Mumbai on Sunday turned out to be a star-studded one. While Iulia Vantur and Himesh Reshammiya enthralled the audience with their musical performance, actors Disha Patani and Ragini Khanna walked the ramp for celebrity designer Shaina NC. Iulia also made it to the ramp in a desi avatar.

Kung Fu Yoga actress Disha Patani, who was recently at the receiving end of trolls for wearing a cleavage-baring gown at the Jio Filmfare Awards 2017, made it to the ramp yesterday in a white and golden saree. Seems her social media post was not enough to shut up trolls and hence this desi appearance!

1 of 12

Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and Ragini Khanna too sported white-golden sarees from Shaina NC’s boutique Golden Thimble. The Romanian beauty crooned tracks like Main Hoon Hero Tera and Jag Ghoomeya from Salman Khan’s films, once again dropping a major hint about her relationship with the Sultan star.

Not just Iulia but music composer-singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya too won people’s hearts with his performance. He lent his voice to some of his own compositions at the show. On the work front, Iulia has recently sung a number titled Every Night and Day Just Me and You from Himesh’s latest album Aap Se Mausiiquii.