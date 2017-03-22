Bollywood actress Disha Patani on Tuesday discarded the news of replacing Sara Ali Khan in “Student of the Year 2“.

“I am also reading this news. It is weird to read the news that says sometimes Sara sometimes me. I don’t know what’s going on,” she said at the launch of her own app on Tuesday.

Asked if she has been approached for the film, the “MS Dhoni” actress said: “No comments”.

Reports were doing round that, director Punit Malhotra is keen to cast Disha Patani opposite Tiger Shroff in the second installment of 2012 blockbuster. Punit is very impressed with Disha as they had recently shot for a commercial together.

The young actress who is set to accelerate her popularity further by connecting with her fans by launching her new mobile app said: “She will be super-friendly and expressive on the platform but not going to break the fine line between being personal and professional.”

She also spoke about trolls on social media, “We have freedom of speech and anybody’s idea can’t be a fact. If I am writing down something and it is my idea, my imagination. It won’t be fact. I don’t take others’ views seriously because that isn’t a fact. I do respect everyone’s view but I am not affected.”

“When I see anyone on social media write nasty things I block them immediately,” she added later.

Disha Patani made her debut in the film industry in 2015 with Telugu movie Loafer, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh and also featured Varun Tej, Revathi and Posani Krishna Murali in key roles.

She was seen in her last release “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” and “Kung Fu Yoga” with Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood. While Dhoni Biopic collected over 133 crores at the domestic box office. Kung Fu Yoga ruled the chinese box office by earning 963 million yuan (INR 943 crore).