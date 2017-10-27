Director Shankar Says 2.0 Is An Indian Film Not Tamil

Filmmaker S. Shankar, here with the team of his 3D sci-fi entertainer 2.0 for a grand audio launch, says he wants it to be known as an Indian film instead of a Tamil project.

The team — including Shankar, megastar Rajinikanth, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, actress Amy Jackson and producer Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions — came in helicopters for a press meet at the Burj Al Arab.

Akshay was asked how excited he is about making his Tamil foray and that too as an anti-hero. But before he could answer, Shankar responded: “I would like to say it’s not a Tamil film, it’s an Indian film”.

It led to a loud round of applause for the filmmaker, known for movies like “Sivaji: The Boss” and “I”.

Then, Akshay, the ‘Khiladi‘ of Bollywood, said: “What I was supposed to say, Shankar sir has already said. Yes, I am playing an anti-hero, but it’s been an honour to get beaten by Rajini sir. It’s a great and different experience I have had while doing this film.

“I always say, Shankar sir is not a director, he’s a scientist and the movie that he has made… it’s unbelievable what he wants to say through this movie. Because of the contract, I can’t speak much, otherwise, I would have loved to tell you guys the whole story… I’d rather keep my mouth shut.”

Rajinikanth, dressed in white, was welcomed with much cheer.

He thanked God, and said he is thankful to the producer and director for casting him in the “prestigious” film.

“It’s really going to be a prestigious picture… The people of India and Indians in overseas also will appreciate it, I have the confidence,” said the iconic star, lovingly called ‘Thalaivar’.

Rahman praised Shankar saying: “I’ve seen him evolve, and he’s a new person. He’s adapted to the new technology and knows the importance of the soul of a story.”

Amy also said it’s a movie of Hollywood standards.

A sequel to the 2010 Tamil blockbuster “Enthiran“, the film 2.0 has been made on a lavish budget. Akshay will be essaying the prime antagonist in the film as an eccentric scientist called Richard, while Rajinikanth returns as scientist Vaseegaran.

Its audio launch will be held here on Friday.