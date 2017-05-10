Director Rohit Shetty Wants To Work With Salman Khan

The king of commercial entertainers, director Rohit Shetty has expressed his wish to work with the Sultan of Bollywood Salman Khan.

During an event, Rohit said, “I want to do a film with Salman. Karna hai jhooth kyun bolu (I want to, I won’t lie). I want to work with him. I will work as and when I get a good script”

Rohit is known for directing blockbusters like Singham and Golmaal series. The director has also given Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone their highest grosser with Chennai Express.

Currently, the director is busy in the shooting the 4th instalment of the Golmaal series. Talking about that Rohit said, “I’m shooting Golmaal Again till May 17 and the following morning I’m taking off to Spain for KKK. Once I’m back in July, I’ll resume shooting for the film for another 10-15 days. We have to be ready for a Diwali release.”

Rohit, who is coming back as a host for the 8th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi says, “We worked on everything, from the stunts to the humour. I am busy this year too but I had to do it. I’m personally associated with the stunts and that works for me as well as the show in a big way. If you are not involved in the stunts, then it’s just another show where you give your comments and sit quietly.”

Golmaal Again has Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade in their ensemble cast list. While Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh are the new joinees.

The film will clash with Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar at the box office during the festive season of Diwali.