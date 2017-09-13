Director Raja Krishna Menon says he wanted a very casual yet creative look for actor Saif Ali Khan in the forthcoming film Chef.

He says he loves the simplicity of the look that was finalised for Saif’s character. Saif will be seen playing a chef in the film.

“While styling Roshan Kalra (Saif), I wanted a very casual creative every day look so naturally, we veered towards shorts with T-shirts or shirts, jeans — clothes that you would see a young father wear nowadays… It’s simple but that’s what I love about it,” Menon said in a statement.

The film promises to take the audience on a journey of a successful chef and his son, who stays with his mother and craves for his father’s attention and time.

It is based on Jon Favreau's Hollywood movie Chef. Presented by Gulshan Kumar in association with Abundantia, A Bandra West Pictures Production, Chef" also stars Svar Kamble, Padmapriya and Chandan Roy Sanyal. It is slated to release on October 6.

