National Award winning director Rahul Dholakia, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film “Raees“, was extremely keen to highlight the essence of Makar Sankranti in his film. So, he added “Udi udi jaye”, a special Gujarati number for the harvest festival.

“Sankranti is one of the few festivals where everyone participates males and females, young and old, Hindus and Muslims. My grandma was an expert at cutting kites and the festival lasts two days because normally the wind is more on next day known as Vasi Uttran,” Dholakia said in a statement.

Remembering his days in the US, he said: “I used to live in America for most of those years, so we would begin celebrating from the time we flew out from Newark Airport. I have been celebrating Sankranti in Gujarat for the last 25 plus years — every year, my friends from America come to Ahmedabad and celebrate Uttran — and no matter which part of the world we are, we all gather there.

“They have come this year too and I have missed it as I am completing Raees.”

Speaking of the importance of the festival in the song ‘Udi udi jaye”, the director said: “We have used it in ‘Raees’ as a part of a very crucial sequence which ends with the song.”

The film stars superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm with kite flying competitions and grand garba events.