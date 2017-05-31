After Sanjay Dutt quit Total Dhamaal due to its “adult comedy”, filmmaker Indra Kumar has said it is very much a family entertainer.

“‘Total Dhamaal‘ is an out and out family entertainer, just like ‘Dhamaal‘ and ‘Double Dhamaal‘,” Kumar said in a statement.

Sanjay, who played a crucial role in “Dhamaal” and “Double Dhamaal“, has decided to quit Kumar’s “Dhamaal” franchise.

Trending :

“While the news is true that we have parted amicably with Sanju for the film, I further want to clarify that Riteish is very much a part of the superhit franchise and there is absolutely no adult content in ‘Total Dhamaal‘,” Kumar added.

A source close to the development had also stated that Sanjay’s busy schedule and the already locked dates are also reasons behind why the actor opted out of the movie.

The statement by director Indra Kumar comes immediately post Dutt’s comment on walking out from the film yesterday. Interestingly, Dutt mentioned that he does not want to star in films that he cannot watch with his kids comfortably. Indra Kumar on the other hand is known for Masti, Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti franchise.

Apart from Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi, Ditt also has bagged Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. n the film, Sanju Baba will be seen playing the role of a gangster. The film is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Raju Chadha (Wave Group).On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for Sanjay Dutt’s untitled biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala in lead roles.