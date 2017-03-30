Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has received lots of appreciation for his performance in Udta Punjab and recent release Phillauri.

The actor also received Filmfare Award for best debut for his role of Sub-Inspector Sartaj Singh in Udta Punjab.

Recently, there were strong speculations that Diljit Dosanjh will share screen with Akshay Kumar in a film produced by Salman Khan and Karan Johar. But they only seemed to be rumours as the Punjabi sensation has denied the news.

During a interview with DNA, Diljit said, “That’s not true. I have not been offered that film at all”.

Diljit has currently signed Super Singh, where he’ll essay the character of a Punjabi Superhero. The film will be produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures.

After receiving positive reviews for his performance in Phillauri, Diljit shared an heart-touching and emotional letter, which says, “I do not have Enough Words to Express my Gratitude towards the Hindi Film Industry, which has given birth to in-numerous Superstars, an industry which has fulfilled in-numerous dreams, an industry which has expressed Indian emotion, showcased beauty in diversity of our culture, tradition, language on a global platform. The Hindi film industry which accepted with open arms, blessed me with love and made this journey possible. I would like to thank Team Phantom films & Balaji Films, Cleanslate films & Foxstar movies for making me a part Udta Punjab & Phillauri. Last but not the least I am highly grateful to every individual involved who has directly or indirectly contributed in my career, right from the beginning.”

He further added, “Also, asking for forgiveness if I have ever made any mistake during this journey, which I am sure I would have! Above all, I owe a lot to my AMAZING Fans”

The actor is also in talks with NH10 director Navdeep Singh for ‘Kaneda’, which also features Anushka Sharma in a lead role.