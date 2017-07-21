Lara Dutta who was last seen in Emraan Hashmi’s Azhar has been choosy about her films off late. Her next film tentatively titled as Crazy Hum will have an IIFA connection.

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Boman Irani and the shoot of the film is in progress in New York. According to the reports, Lara Dutta plays the head of the management at IIFA and has a fully fledged role in the film. It is also being said that the film will see very interesting cameos.

Lara also shared a picture from IIFA’s green carpet on Instagram, and captioned, “First of its kind experience walking the green carpet ‘in character’!! Sorry to the fans and press on the carpet, couldn’t shake hands or greet you, our film cameras were rolling and you’ll are all going to be in the shot!!!”

Reports suggest that Salman Khan too will be seen doing a cameo in the film and Karan Johar will play himself in the film. “I’ve been working since the time I’ve come, I just shot a cameo for Vashu Bhagnani and IIFA. The film is on IIFA so let’s see how that goes. I was just shooting for it right now,” Salman said, in an interview with India Today.

The film will be directed by Chakri Toleti. The giants of event management, Wizcraft will jointly produce this film with Vashu Bhagnani.

Earlier Kartik Aaryan was chosen to be the leading man of the film but he opted out due to unavailability of dates. Sonakshi Sinha is currently filming for Ittefaq with Sidharth Malhotra which is directed by Abhay Chopra.

The film is an adaptation of the 1969’s Ittefaq. The IIFA film has a riveting cast and it’ll be interesting to see how the makers decide to execute the plot revolving around an award show. The cameos of various celebrities will also help the buzz pre release.