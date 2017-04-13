Dilip Kumar is finally on Facebook. The veteran actor has created a Facebook account called Official: Dilip Kumar. The 94-year-old actor tweeted, ‘Aap ki khwaishaat ki bina par meine Facebook account aaj se shuru kar diya. Based on your desire, I’ve setup a Facebook account today. facebook.com/officialDilipKumar/…the ONLY Facebook account that I will be active on. On it, I will soon post a video made few minutes ago.’

The first video to be posted on the actor’s Facebook page is that of Dilip Kumar chewing a biscuit with his eyes closed and Saira Banu trying to make him talk.

After several attempts, when he refuses to react, she plants a kiss on his forehead. The 33 seconds video is captioned, ‘Irritating pain in lower back. A refreshing cup of tea is always welcome.’ There is a cup of tea on a table in front of the ailing actor. The video featuring the two veteran actors is indeed an emotional one and will melt your heart.

Check out the video here:

Dilip Kumar, who was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015, was last seen on the big screen in the movie Qila (1998). The 94-year-old was felicitated with the Living Legend Lifetime Award from Punjab Association yesterday.

He took to Twitter on Wednesday to inform his 512k followers about the honour and wrote, ‘God is kind. Humbled at receiving the Living Legend Lifetime Award from Punjab Association this afternoon.’

The video is not the only post which Dilip Kumar has shared on Facebook. He also posted an old piece written by him on his blog after he was awarded the best Maharashtrian of the year-Lifetime Achievement in 2011. The post titled, ‘Thoughts on Maharashtra (written on Dec. 24, 2011, on my blog)’ reads –

‘Wednesday evening was a different experience. Received an award from the President of India, Mrs Pratibha Patil. The award rated me as the best Maharashtrian of the year-Lifetime Achievement. On my way home, I thought over it and yes…

In more ways than one it is Maharashtra that holds the roots of my life and career. I had my schooling at Barnes School in Deolali, Nashik, as a day scholar. The moderate climate, especially the cool summers attracted my parents to stay in Deolali since my mother was ailing with asthma. Years later, after I became known as actor Dilip Kumar, I revisited Deolali in the course of my search all over Nashik District for an ideal location to film Ganga Jamuna’s outdoor scenes.

People came to greet me wherever we stopped and were surprised and happy to converse with me in Marathi. It was exhilarating to travel all over Nashik by road taking in the natural majesty of the Sahyadri range. My brother Nasir and friend Mukri were with me and we enjoyed the small meals we tucked away at wayside eateries. Hot usal served with crushed papdis and ghati sev, poha, puris with potato bhaji garnished with green, finely cut coriander, jhunka with hot bakri….Maharashtra’s cuisine has its own identity. It titillates the taste buds but is never heavy in the tummy. Our cook of almost four decades is a Maharashtrian, Narmada who has hooked us completely to puran polis, batata vadas, kanta poha etc forever.

One place I can never resist is Pune. I lived and worked in Pune (then Poona) for two years and earned my first “big” money there. I know every street and road in Pune city. One of my wishes was to build a house and live in Lonavala, enjoy the convenience of driving to Pune or Nashik whenever I desired and invite friends to spend weekends with me.