Dilip Kumar’s Health Is Improving; Doctors Are Happy With The Progress

Doctors treating legendary thespian Dilip Kumar, who is undergoing treatment for kidney-related problems, are happy with the progress in his health, a senior official from the Lilavati Hospital here said on Tuesday.

“He is improving. His creatinine levels have come down further and doctors are happy with the progress in his health,” Ajay Kumar Pande, Vice President, Lilavati Hospital, told IANS.

The 94-year-old is currently in the ICU of the hospital. Asked about when is he likely to be discharged from the facility, Pande said: “It is not yet decided. But it may be discussed tomorrow.”

“He was admitted with dehydration. He is stable,” Ravishankar, CEO of the facility at Bandra West, told IANS. The 94-year-old actor, who has been weak and ailing due to age-related problems in recent years, was accompanied by his wife Saira Banu. He had been running a fever for two days, a family friend, Udaya Tara Nayar, told IANS.

It is also been said that the initial reports will come by today. We pray a speedy recovery for the man who has made everyone laugh and cry over the years. Shaheen, actor’s niece, posted a photo on Twitter with a touchy caption from inside the hospital with Dilip Kumar seated along with his family, including wife Saira Bano. It read, “Yusuf uncle is at Lilavati hospital Mumbai he will be well soon. Thank you for all the care and wishes.”

The thespian was admitted to the hospital on August 2 due to dehydration and urinary tract infection. High potassium and creatinine levels had raised concerns that he may have to be put on dialysis, but doctors decided against it after he started responding well to treatment.