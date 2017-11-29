Dilip Kumar Diagnosed With Mild Pneumonia, Advised Rest

Despite of facing some severe health issues in the past, legendary actor Dilip Kumar is doing quite well.

On Tuesday, a family friend of Dilip ji said that the latter was diagnosed with mild pneumonia but all his other health parameters are now normal.

Faisal Farooqui took to Dilip ji’s official Twitter account and wrote, “Saab was diagnosed with mild pneumonia. He’s been advised to rest at home. Allah is kind that all other parameters are showing normal – Saab is doing better now. Pls remember him in your prayers and duas. –FF.”

Earlier this year, in August, the legendary actor was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital here due to dehydration and urinary tract infection but later his health condition improved and he was taken back to his residence. Desi girl aka Priyanka Chopra had also visited the ailing Dilip ji and his wife Saira Banu.

PeeCee had also tweeted about the same and said, “It was lovely seeing both of you. Thank you and so good to see Saab much better. Much love.” A post from Dilip Kumar’s official handle featured two photographs from Priyanka’s visit. She was seen dressed in a simple indigo Indian wear and a matching bindi. In one image, she was seen holding Dilip Kumar’s hand, and in another, she was seen kissing his forehead.”

Priyanka Chopra spent the evening with Saab and Saira Baji. Saab’s health much better,” read the post on Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account.

Dilip Kumar appeared in some of the iconic films of Indian cinema like Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Ram Aur Shyam among others.