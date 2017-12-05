Dil Diyan Gallan Or Jag Ghoomeya: Your Favourite Salman Khan Song? VOTE NOW!

When Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar teamed up for Sultan, we had no idea how that film will fare at the box office & the rest is history. Reuniting with Tiger Zinda Hai, this duo is all set to surprise us yet again.

The album of Sultan, by the hardcore music lovers, has been considered as one of Salman Khan’s best. They started their promotional strategy by showing their trump card in Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai. Though the song was liked, it was compared to Khan’s previous super hit song – Selfie Le Le Re.

The energetic title track crooned by Sukhwinder breathed the soul behind the scenes throughout the film. Bulleya, touted as one of the most amazingly written songs of recent times found its place in the playlist of many. Even 440 Volt found its fans and was liked by them.

But there’s one song which stood out from all of the album. Jag Ghoomeya, kind of, became the romantic anthem of the year amongst many listeners. Comparing apples to apples, we have a song in Tiger Zinda Hai – which is the most accurate contender to face off a gem like Jag Ghoomeya.

Sung by someone whose voice rests straight down to your soul – Atif Aslam, Dil Diyan Gallan is high on music, vocals and lyrics. Penned by Irshad Kamil, the song is weaved with some heart-stirring words. Along with the audio, the song is getting praised for its awe-stricken cinematography.

While we have heard two songs from Tiger Zinda Hai – Swag Se Swagat and Dil Diyan Gallan, we just can’t wait for more from the entire album to release.

Now, the big question is: Which is your favorite song from Dil Diyan Gallan and Jag Ghoomeya? Vote your choice and share your thoughts in the comments section below.