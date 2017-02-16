The digital rights of Rana Daggubati starrer The Ghazi Attack, including in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil, has been bought for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore by Amazon Prime, an informed source said.

The source from the industry told IANS, “The digital rights of ‘Ghazi’ in three languages have been bagged for Rs 12.5 crore. This is a phenomenal price for a film directed by a newcomer.”

IANS tried reaching the makers for an official confirmation but did not get a word.

Directed by Sankalp, the film is based on the mysterious sinking on PNS Ghazi, a Pakistani submarine during the India-Pakistan 1971 war.

Slated for release worldwide on Friday (16th February), the film was simultaneously made in Telugu and Hindi and later dubbed into Tamil.

While the Telugu and Tamil versions are titled “Ghazi”, the Hindi version is called “The Ghazi Attack“, and its theatrical rights have been bagged by Karan Johar.

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Atul Kulkarni, Kay Kay Menon and the late Om Puri.