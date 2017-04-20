Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has wished luck to cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar for his upcoming biopic “Sachin: A Billion Dreams” and called him his “guiding light”.

“I believed, when you did well, I would too and when you didn’t, I will fail. Like a billion others I miss my guiding light. All the best for the film,” Shah Rukh posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Responding to that, Sachin tweeted: “Zindagi me haar na hoti to koi kabhi jeet ta nahi aur kuch seekhta bhi nahi (Had there been no loss, nobody would’ve won and learned anything). Touched by your words like a billion others, love you Shah Rukh Khan.”

“Sachin: A Billion Dreams“, a docu-feature, has been directed by London-based writer-filmmaker James Erkine.

It will capture the phenomenal rise of Tendulkar. It will have aspects of his life which have never been seen before. Some old footage of Tendulkar playing cricket, some landmark events would be woven into the movie, which aims to tell the ace cricketer’s journey from childhood till now. The film’s music has been composed by A R Rahmnan. It is one of the highly anticipated films amongst sports fans as the batsman himself will be portraying the lead role. Interestingly, the docu-feature on Sachin Tendulkar will be simultaneously released in Marathi on May 26. Given the fact that Sachin is a Maharashtrian, the makers felt it was only apt to have a dubbed version in ‘aamchi’ language.

The film will release on May 26.