Did You Know? Salman Khan & Aamir Khan Were Classmates; Deets Inside!

Let’s go back to our school days and remember how we always wanted our school time friends to be with us forever. Well, many of us must be very lucky, who are still in touch with their school time friend and it is like a cherry on the cake, when you and your friend are in the same profession. Well such is the story, of our all time favourite actors Aamir Khan and Salman Khan! The journey of being classmates than friends is always very intriguing.

It is a small world we are living in, still there are things we never had a clue about. To excite with you something, our beloved duo Aamir and Salman were classmates in their school days. Yes, you read it right!

Well, Aamir briefed about his journey with Salman Khan in one of the interviews with The Times of India.

He said, “The first time I met Salman was at Babla’s (director Aditya Bhattacharya’s) house, who made Raakh (1989). Incidentally, Salman and I were in the same class for a year in the second standard (at St Anne’s, in Pali Hill). And we didn’t know each other then! I was at Babla’s house to discuss a short film called Paranoia, where I was the actor, spot-boy, production head, first AD – all rolled into one. We shot that film for a month. I was 15, and this is the first time I ever acted. Salman was cycling around in Carter Road. He knew Babla too. We stood on the balcony and talked. He told me about how he also wanted to become an actor. I thought of him as a sweet chap.”

Isn’t this all like so hard to believe. From being complete strangers, well you can even say “acquaintance” to being the most loved duo of the industry, we can say life is totally unpredictable.

Talking about their work front, Salman’s “Race 3” has hit the theatres and doing great at the box office. While Aamir is busy shooting for his upcoming Film “Thugs Of Hindustaan” which also has Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh in central roles.