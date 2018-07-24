Actor Anil Kapoor, who is busy promoting his forthcoming film Fanney Khan, says that he started his career as a background dancer.

Anil was interacting with media on the sets of reality show Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani 2 along with Mika Singh, Badshah and Sunidhi Chauhan on Monday, here.

“Not many people know that I started my career as background dancer in 1979-80,” Anil told media while remembering his struggling days.

He made his debut as an actor in Woh Saat Din in 1983 after doing small roles in some Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films.

Talking more about the days, he said: “I completed my acting course but I wasn’t able to get any work so, there was a show which was going abroad. In that show, there was Zarina Wahab ji, Padmini Kapila, Hemant Kumar saab and Nutan ji. When they were ready to go that time, they needed some background dancers so, I went there as a back ground dancer and I think, I used to get 15 pounds for one show at that time.”

“I am thankful to all of them who gave me opportunity to work in those shows,” he said.

Going into nostalgia the Mr. India actor said: “I think, even if you are a background dancer or doing your thing in corner, if you work hard and if you are talented enough then people do recognize your effort”

Sharing her feeling to be part of Fanney Khan, Singer Sunidhi Chauhan said: “I am very proud that I am part of Fanney Khan and when I saw Anil sir in the trailer of the film wearing a simple shirt and playing a trumpet on a roof, it was such a beautiful visual for me.”

“It’s a beautiful story of a father and a daughter who supports her in her life and career so, the curiosity about the film has increased and I can’t wait to watch the film,” she added.

Fanney Khan is a musical comedy film, directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Anil Kapoor, P.S. Bharathi, Rajiv Tandon, Krishan Kumar, Kussum Arora & Nishant Pitti.

It features Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

It is an official remake of the Belgian film Everybody’s Famous!. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 3.