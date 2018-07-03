Did Soorma Sandeep Singh Just Got Ignored Once Again By Indian Hockey Federation?

Bollywood’s next Biopic Soorma is a story of a forgotten hero Sandeep Singh, whose story is been ignored by many. Sandeep Singh was a bright player in the Indian Hockey Team and was accidentally shot by a bullet while traveling for a match due to which the sportsman was paralyzed for 2 complete years and many are still unaware about his great story.

During those 2 years the hockey legend was told he won’t be able to stand on his feet back again, and everyone around him left him. Not just his friends and family but even the Indian Hockey Federation ignored him.

It was Sandeep’s dedication and courage that the Hockey player game back in the game and won many medals for our nation. Now that the actor’s inspiring life journey is being told to the world via Soorma, Indian Hockey Federation once again has failed to acknowledge hockey legend Sandeep Singh.

Soorma is the story about how along with Indian Hockey Federation everyone in Sandeep Singh’s life left him alone. Now, when he has made a comeback worth making a biopic on it, the federation have not lent their support or appreciation about the film in any way.

Such a strong comeback story from being bedridden to creating a world record as the fastest drag-flick the sports legend’s story is nothing less than an inspiration. Soorma is a story of a forgot hero Sandeep Singh, who’s story will inspire every individual in some or the other way.

The trailer of the film had garnered immense appreciation from across the audience. It is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident. Sandeep Singh’s inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen.

Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh, Soorma is written & directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on 13th July, 2018.