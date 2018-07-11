Salman Khan, apart from having a monumental fan following, has a reputation from tweeting some hilarious stuff since he has been on the micro-blogging site. Akshay Kumar, moments ago, tweeted something which reminded us of Salman Khan of good old days.

Akshay Kumar took his Twitter handle and posted “Excuse my typossss kyusjiii mujhkkkko…” Now, we are still unclear whether it was Akshay Kumar himself or did Salman Khan just hack his account (Pun intended!). Check out the tweet here:

Did Salman Khan Just Hacked Akshay Kumar’s Twitter Account?
Let’s go through some golden tweets of Salman Khan:

1. Salman Khan’s version of Tutak Tutiya-

2. Actually, I honestly don’t know bhai has to say what?

3. Aaj Ka Suvichaar by Sallu Miyan!

4. Some exams inspiration! Because why not?

5. Greet it like Bhai!

6. Salman Khan ka action!

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Reema Kagti’s Gold. A historical sports drama, inspired by India’s first Olympic gold medal, Gold traces the golden era of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. It is directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Excel Entertainment. The film will release on August 15.

Whereas Salman Khan will be seen in Bharat. Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Bharat is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

