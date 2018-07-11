Salman Khan, apart from having a monumental fan following, has a reputation from tweeting some hilarious stuff since he has been on the micro-blogging site. Akshay Kumar, moments ago, tweeted something which reminded us of Salman Khan of good old days.

Akshay Kumar took his Twitter handle and posted “Excuse my typossss kyusjiii mujhkkkko…” Now, we are still unclear whether it was Akshay Kumar himself or did Salman Khan just hack his account (Pun intended!). Check out the tweet here:

Excuse my typossss kyusjiii mujhkkkko… — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 11, 2018

Let’s go through some golden tweets of Salman Khan:

1. Salman Khan’s version of Tutak Tutiya-

Tweetak tweetak tweetiya I lv u . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 23, 2010

2. Actually, I honestly don’t know bhai has to say what?

Actually I honesty wld wanna b depended on n upon jaise ke Love respect care share trust etc etc God bls n protest us Bus aur kuch nahi. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 14, 2014

3. Aaj Ka Suvichaar by Sallu Miyan!

Thought for the day . Hmmmmmmmm ahhhhhhhhhhh , jaane do aaj kuch mat soocho . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 29, 2014

4. Some exams inspiration! Because why not?

Hou vaj yaur eggjaam pleej dount phail , engliss ij a bherry phunney languez , jst packed up , hw was your day? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 21, 2010

5. Greet it like Bhai!

Gd morning ,afternoon ,evening n good nite — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 25, 2010

6. Salman Khan ka action!

Bhishum bhishum dhishum dhishum dhard ahaaaaaaaaaaaaaa dishkayon . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 20, 2010

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Reema Kagti’s Gold. A historical sports drama, inspired by India’s first Olympic gold medal, Gold traces the golden era of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. It is directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Excel Entertainment. The film will release on August 15.

Whereas Salman Khan will be seen in Bharat. Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Bharat is slated for an Eid release in 2019.