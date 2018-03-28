Tiger Shroff and his alleged girlfriend Disha Patani will soon be seen on screen together for the first time in Baaghi 2. From family outings to secret holidays, the duo has always been spotted in each other’s company. However, the actress has now cleared the air on their rumoured relationship.

Finally breaking her silence, Disha, said, as quoted by Deccan Chronicle, “I have no friends in Bollywood, except the Shroffs. The entire family is very helpful, Tiger is no exception. I am happy to have them as my friends.” She continues, “Tiger and I have a platonic relationship. It is social media that creates news about us. Whenever we visit a restaurant or watch a film together, they put up such news.”

Addressing the rumours about her being a party animal and her friend, Disha added, “I don’t have friends here, as I don’t get a chance to meet people. I don’t feel like going out after all the activities I do in a day. I feel drained out and can’t keep my eyes open for an event or a party that starts at 11 pm. I’d rather invest on making myself a better artiste. Anyway, I am shy and I don’t know how to talk to people, but I am happy the way I am. As for Tiger, he’s an inspiring co-star. When we started working together, I thought it would be difficult to enact emotional scenes. I thought we would burst out laughing, but the sets of Baaghi 2 had a different sort of junoon. Tiger and I connect well and we could improvise our scenes effortlessly.”

On the professional front, after Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff will be starring in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, Rambo and a dance film with Hrithik Roshan. On the other hand, Disha Patani has replaced Shruti Hassan in Sangamitra, a trilingual movie that is being filmed in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil simultaneously.