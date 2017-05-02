Aamir Khan is one actor who never runs out of surprises for his audience! The actor had sported an almost nude look for his movie PK, while he went almost bald in Ghajini and even flaunted tattoos. His amazing body transformation in Dangal took everyone in awe and makes us wonder, what is he planning to do next! Well, Mr Perfectionist has taken everyone by surprise once again, this time by piercing his nose!

In a photo shared by Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram, where the actor poses alongside Aamir Khan, the latter is seen wearing a nose pin. Sushant captioned the image, ‘And when you meet ‘Inspiration’ in the process!! #aamirkhan #perfectionist’

Check it out right here:

Aamir’s photo with Sushant has already fuelled speculations about whether this is his look for his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan! There is much curiosity about the film, which is expected to go on floors in June. But Aamir Khan has carefully maintained a hush-hush on his look till date. Thugs of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, while the leading lady is yet to be finalised. Names like Aamir’s daughter in Dangal Fatima Sana Shaikh and Shraddha Kapoor have cropped up in media reports but there is no confirmation yet about which actress will be essaying Aamir’s love interest in the movie. As per the trend, Aamir Khan does not normally repeat his female co-stars in his films. So we are eager to learn who will be a part of the fresh pairing!

Aamir is also gearing up for Secret Superstar, which he is producing together with his wife Kiran Rao. The movie is being directed by debutant Advait Chandan and features National Award winning actress Zaira Wasim of Dangal fame in the central character. The film also stars Meher Vij and Aamir Khan in a cameo. The film revolves around the story of a child who aspires to be a singer.