Diana Penty has joined John Abraham for an upcoming title Parmanu.The makers have released the first look of the leading lady Diana.

In the first look, the actress is seen donning a military uniform. We must say the actress looks bold and beautiful in this one.

Check out the first look of Diana here.

The film is based on the successful nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran, Rajasthan in 1998. The makers had recently dropped the first poster of the film. In the first poster, the map of Pokhran is shown with John’s face hiding as a camouflage.

The film is being produced by KriArj Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film will also feature Diana Penty and Boman Irani in lead roles and Parmanu-The Story Of Pokhran is scheduled to release on December 8. Director Abhishek Sharma previously helmed Tere Bin Laden, starring Ali Zafar.

John’s Parmanu will clash with the much-awaited comedy film Fukrey Returns which is a sequel to Fukrey. The film is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and stars Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat in lead roles.

On the other work front, Diana Penty will be seen with Farhan Akhtar in Lucknow Central. The duo will be sharing the silver screen for the first time. Farhan brings to life the simplicity, wit, ambition, and resolve of the common man in the movie, which marks the directorial debut of Ranjit Tiwari and also features Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles. The film set against the backdrop of a jail and its inmates will release on September 15.

Did you like Diana’s look from the film?