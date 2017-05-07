Diana Penty signs an action-drama film opposite John Abraham

Indian audiences fell in love with Diana Penty when she essayed the role of a simple Indian girl in Cocktail. She then surprised the audience by playing the free-spirited Happy in Happy Bhag Jayegi – a complete contrast to Cocktail’s Meera! Now, get ready to see her in a totally different avatar in her first action-drama venture, which is being produced by KriArj Entertainment and John Abraham.

The movie, tentatively titled Shantivaan, is a gripping action thriller, based on the real-life events that took place in 1998, around the five nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by India at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in Jaisalmer. Talking to a news daily Diana said, “I read the script and liked it instantly. It’s quick paced, intelligent and what’s most exciting for me is that it’s based on a true story. To be able to tell a story of such great national importance and recreate history in a way, is what really drew me to this film. And yes, this is my first film in the action-drama genre. The idea has always been to try something different each time, and I’m glad I’ve had the opportunities to do so.”

The script has been written by Saiwyn Quadros and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh (the writers behind the hit film, Neerja) and will be directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film goes on floors on May 30 this year.

Apart from this, Diana is also rumoured to be starring in the sequel of Happy Bhag Jayegi. Anand L Rai’s production venture was a sleeper hit in 2016 and was Diana’s return to the screen after a long break. She is also seen featuring in a very popular TV commercial alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt these days. Rumours are rife that fans are keen on seeing the three actors together in a film. Diana has also just finished shooting Lucknow Central, a jail break thriller, in which she plays the role of an NGO worker. The film stars Farhan Akhtar and is slated to release on 15th September this year.

So happy to know we’ll be seeing more of Diana this year!