Dia Mirza: “I Would Have Made A Biopic On Amrita Sher-Gil”

Actress-producer Dia Mirza, revelling in the success of “Sanju“, says she wants to make a biopic on the life of eminent painter Amrita Sher-Gil.

Dia interacted with the media on the sidelines of a ‘Save The Children’ campaign here on Wednesday.

After working in “Sanju” — a film on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt — who is the personality on whose life Dia would like to make a film on?

“I am intrigued by lots of true life stories. I think in our country, there are lots of stories which can be converted into films. If I would have to do any biopic, then I would have made a biopic on Amrita Sher-Gil because she was an artist. She made her mark globally through her art but she passed away at a young age and she was also fond of children.”

In “Sanju”, Dia has played Maanyata Dutt, Sanjay’s wife.

On the response to “Sanju”, Dia said: “The kind of love and appreciation that the film is getting, the entire team is really happy about it and it is really overwhelming that people are liking the film.

“I feel proud that I got an opportunity to be part of such good film and more than that, I feel blessed to work with good people who are involved in the film.”

Praisng the film’s director Rajkumar Hirani, Dia said: “He is my favorite director. I have worked with him in ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai‘. I feel you are able to do quality work when you work with good people.

“I am really happy that with the kind of love and intention that we have made this film, and that has reached the audience”.