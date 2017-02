Here’s a song still from the upcoming dance flick Munna Michael.The song has been titled ‘Dhing Dhang’ and features lead pair Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Agerwal. The song is a tribute to father Jackie Shroff from Tiger.

Watch this still here:

Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role.

Munna Michael is set to hit the screens on 7th July, 2017.