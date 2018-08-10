Dharmendra Remembers Sridevi 3 Days Before Her Birthday; Says She Was A Nice Artist!

Bollywood’s superstars Dharmendra and Sridevi have shared the screen and gave us some gems in the past. But unfortunately, the evergreen actress Sridevi passed away this year in February in a hotel in Dubai due to accidental drowning. The whole industry was mourning her loss and it was black day for all of us.

It’s been a few months now since we lost Sridevi, and in just three days ie,. August 13, 2018, it’s her birthday.

Today, during the trailer launch event of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Dharmendra got emotional as he recalled Sridevi’s memories. Speaking about the same, he said, “I have acted with her in Naaka Bandi, she was a nice person. We extremely feel so sad that she left so early. She should have been there today to look after her daughters. I’m a very emotional person. She was a nice artist. During the shoots too, she used to bring home cooked food for us. What more can I say?”

Earlier, during the sudden demise of the actress, the Sholay actor had told in a Republic Exclusive, “I’m really shocked. I’m not ready to believe it yet. She was such a sweet, great person. I’m emotionally not able to say much. Always very affectionate, very respectful.”