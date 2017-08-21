Actor Dhanush, currently basking in the success of Tamil action-drama VIP 2, says he may reunite with his filmmaker brother Selvaraghavan next year for a project.

They had previously worked together in Tamil films Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

“People think I have distanced myself from my brother. It’s not true. We space out the gap between our films… We have been planning to work together and it might happen next year,” Dhanush told IANS.

He says they haven’t locked a script yet.

“Once he has the script ready, we will find the time and get to work. I’m looking forward to collaborating with him,” he said.

Asked if the rumours about Pudhupettai 2 were true, Dhanush said, “The idea is definitely in the pipeline. Selva Sir needs to lock the script and once it’s done, we would think about working on that project.”

On the career front, Dhanush has wrapped up work on his Hollywood project “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir”.

In Tamil, he has Maari 2, Vada Chennai and Enai Nokki Paayum Thota in his kitty. Talking about Maari 2, he said, “Except Kajal Aggarwal, the rest of the cast has been retained for the second part. The film will start from where the first part was left.”

Dhanush recalled, “(As a 16-year-old) I was forced into acting by my father. I was not qualified to be an actor and my heart was into so many other things. I never expected I could come this far. It does surprise me.”

“I was like raw iron. My father and my brother moulded me and I still don’t know what they identified in me which I couldn’t figure out myself. People who identify their calling are lucky. In my case, I consider myself blessed because my calling identified me,” Dhanush told IANS in an interview here.