Dhadak VS Soorma: Which Trailer Did You Like More? VOTE NOW!

The trailer of much-anticipated movies Dhadak and Soorma are out. Dhadak stars debutants Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, whereas we see Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu in Soorma.

Dhadak, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan, will mark the Bollywood debut of Ishaan Khatter, stepbrother of actor Shahid Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

The movie is a remake of wildly popular Marathi film Sairat. The plot revolves around two lovers where the girl is from an upper caste family and the guy is from a lower caste background, it’s the journey of their fight for love.

Soorma, on the other hand, is directed by Shaad Ali and is produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and The CS Films. It stars hit Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh and highly acclaimed actress Taapsee Pannu.

The venture is inspired by real-life experiences of the former captain of Indian hockey team Sandeep Singh and is a sports biopic. In the trailer, we get a peek into the roles of Diljit Dosanjh who plays Sandeep Singh and Taapsee who plays his love interest. We see how Sandeep had to get into the India Hockey team to win his love from his family but faith had other plans for him.

Soorma is scheduled to release on July 13th of this year whereas Dhadak will roll out a week after on July 20th.

