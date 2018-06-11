Dhadak trailer featuring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor will be launched today but before that let’s take a journey to the past. When Sairat, a Marathi film, released back in 2016, it did not only break the box office records, it shattered them. Crossing the 100 crore mark, this Nagraj Manjule film set the parameter so high even many Bollywood movies fail to touch.

Everyone was waiting who’ll be the one to bring this story home to Bollywood. Dharma along with Shashank Khaitan decided to launch Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter & Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak. Let’s take a look at 5 things we’re expecting from the Dhadak trailer:

1. Old School Romance

Sairat was all about love & not your usual modern-age romance, it was pure and unadulterated. With the capabilities of Shashank Khaitan; we’ve seen him spreading magic in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He understands the nerves of rural India. Dharma has played a masterstroke by bringing him onboard for this one. Brace yourselves up for some old-fashioned romance.

2. Scenic Locales Of Rajasthan

While Sairat was set in rural Maharashtra, Dhadak will explore the beauty of Rajasthan. With its first poster, makers made it clear by showing desert in the background. Shashank will surely put in some extra efforts to paint the canvas with the color of beige.

3. Memorable Music

One of the major reasons of Sairat’s success was its unforgettable music, title song, Yad Lagla and especially Zingat – the album was a chartbuster. Dharma has retained the original masters Ajay-Atul for its Hindi remake and yes Zingat has been remade. Don’t get surprised if Dhadak trailer has the remake version of Zingat.

4. Surprising Cameos?

Will Akash Thosar & Rinku Rajguru make a special cameo in the film? We’re not sure yet but yes it’s a wish. How amazing it’ll be if they both pop up in the trailer leaving everyone in shock? Let’s wait just for some more time.

5. A Heart Wrenching Message

Those who’ve seen Sairat know how the basic premise of the film is of differences in caste, honour killing and what it means to survive in that world. Shashank Khaitan revealed how not the entire story will be adapted from Sairat but just the basic plot. From Maharashtra to Rajasthan, honour killing and caste differences exist everywhere & Dhadak alike Sairat will portray a similar message.

Just a couple of hours to go and same as you even we can’t wait for Dhadak trailer. Do add your thoughts about the same in the comments section below.