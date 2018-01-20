Dhadak Postponed! Makers Unveil A New Poster With The New Release Date

Hindi remake of 2016’s Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Dhadak has been in news since it was announced. Starring Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor, the movie is backed by Dharma productions and is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has given us blockbusters like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Unlike Sairat, Dhadak will be set in Rajasthan.

Earlier the markers had announced the release date of the movie with a poster of the lead pair in it. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on 6th July. But now what we see is that a new poster is here with a changed release date of 20th July that indicates the movie has been postponed. Here is another breath-taking poster from the movie which will definitely get you all romanticized.

The original Sairat featured Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar and was directed by Nagraj Manjule. The movie was a huge success at the box office and was termed as Marathi wonder by Amitabh Bachchan. “Oh …!! and saw the film Sairat, the Marathi wonder… What a great cinematic experience… What a movie” He tweeted after watching the movie.

Apart from Dhadak, Dharma also recently announced Akshay Kumar’s Kesari and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan’s Brahmastra.

The film will now release at the theatres on 20th of July, 2018.