Yesterday, Karan Johar introduced his two new students, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar, who will be seen in his upcoming film Dhadak. KJo launched three new posters of the newbies and soon it became the talk of the town.

The film is titled Dhadak which is a Hindi remake of Marathi super hit, Sairat. Dhadak is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan, who has given us blockbusters like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Today, the Student of the Year director took to his Twitter account and shared a fresh poster of Dhadak featuring Janhvi and Ishaan. The poster looks beautiful and ethereal! In the poster, both of them are all smiles. It looks colourful and will give you a happy feel for the film. Janhvi has got the perfect genes from her evergreen gorgeous mother, Sridevi and it is showcasing aptly in these posters. If you see the poster carefully, it will definitely make you go down the memory lane, reminding you about Archie and Parshya’s love story in Sairat.

Karan captioned the post, “#धड़क starring Janhvi & Ishaan 6th July 2018 @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_.”

We are in love with Janhvi and Ishaan in this new poster! Watching this brand new Jodi on the big screen would be amazing!

Trending :

Apart from the posters, two new stills of Janhvi and Ishaan are out and they surely look cute together. Have a look here:

Speaking about Dhadak, the film will go on floors in December 2017 in Rajasthan. Reportedly, this film won’t be an exact copy of Sairat. The film is set to release next year on July 6, 2018.

Are you excited to watch this duo on-screen?