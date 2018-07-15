Dhadak Director Shashank Khaitan: More Than Impressed To See Janhvi Kapoor’s Professionalism!

Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan says that he is impressed by the professional commitment of the film’s lead actress Janhvi Kapoor, a debutante, who finished shooting it on time, even after the sudden demise of her mother and legendary actress Sridevi.

“I think the whole credit goes to Janhvi and her family who supported me to finish the shoot of my film. I was ready to go back on set whenever Janhvi felt emotionally ready because at that time, for all of us, nothing was more important than her emotional security. But I am more than impressed to see her professionalism,” Khaitan told IANS.

Sridevi had passed away on February 24 when the shooting of Dhadak was still going on. “Even we were heartbroken. Imagine what she went through,” recalled the director.

“So my immediate question was not when will we be able to finish the film, but how will she recover from her emotional loss. I think on the 13th day, she geared up to shoot and I was so impressed,” he added.

Remembering her mother, Janhvi said, “Mumma said that I have a sweet voice. She did not watch the full film as we were only halfway through. Before any big event of my life, Mumma used to be the most involved person. Before my exams, I used to study till late at night and she would stay awake with me. She would wake up to see me off to school every day.”

Asked if she recalls her conversation with her mother before the first day of her shooting, Janhvi said, “Mumma just said one important thing, ‘Your performance should come from the place of feeling and no pretention. The camera captures everything’.”

Dhadak, also featuring Ishaan Khatter, is releasing on July 20.