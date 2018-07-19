Love knows no boundaries and blooms in every corner of the world. Bollywood has been exploring various love stories since ages in their films. Most of the films often depict urban love stories based in big cities. But the most interesting tales on love stories are definitely found in the small towns of India that has been seen in reel life too.

More and more filmmakers are stepping forward to get out of the metros and concentrate on the stories of smaller cities, towns and villages. Currently small-towns are emerging as a popular backdrop in Bollywood. Let us look at some of the upcoming Hindi films that will be using the small town backdrop budding romance as their premise.

Dhadak – Udaipur

Janhvi from the Boney Kapoor clan is all set to make her debut opposite the young talented Ishaan Khatter in the epic love saga film, Dhadak. Set in the picturesque city of Udaipur, Dhadak is the official remake of Marathi super hit, Sairat. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions the film is set to release on 20th of July. As per the trailer and songs of the film, it looks like the makers have weaved Udaipur around the story beautifully.

Milan Talkies – Lucknow & Mathura

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ambitious project Milan Talkies has been shot beautifully in Lucknow and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. The film stars Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles along with Ashutosh Rana and Sanjay Mishra. The film explores love between the lead pair at the time when Multiplexes taking over the single screen theatres.

Arjun Patiala – Patiala

Arjun Patiala is a romantic comedy set in Patiala, Punjab as the title says between versatile actor Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. The film is been directed by Rohit Jugraj and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan. The film will explore both the actors cracking and romantic chemistry at the backdrop of small villages of Patiala.

Manmarziyaan – Outskirts of Amritsar

Anurag Kashyap’s and Anand L Rai’s pet project Manmarziyaan is a love triangle set on the outskirts of Amritsar, Punjab. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The trio shot the film in a small village with locals being very helpful to the crew. The film captures the hit formula of a love triangle in a different aspect.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga – Patiala

The father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor will be sharing the screen space for the first time. in this unique love story Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Set in a small village of Patiala the makers capture the love saga between Sonam Kapoor and the very talented Rajkummar Rao. The film also stars Juhi Chawla after a very long gap.

Luka Chhupi – Location Unknown

Luka Chhupi is the Hindi film which soon to be shot by filmmaker Laxman Utekar and stars Krtik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. The story is quirky romance between the star reporter of a local news channel and a feisty girl from Mathura.