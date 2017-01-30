US President Donald Trump has taken the internet by storm, ever since he banned citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

A lot of people including many Hollywood stars spoke about the matter at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG-AFTRA) protested. Star of Slumdog Millionaire, who has earned an Oscar nomination for his role in Lion, said he found it “utterly devastating” that Trump had decided to ban nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering America.

Dev Patel, co-star of “Lion,” took a detour on the SAG Awards red carpet to talk to the official red carpet team about the difficulties of promoting a movie during an unfortunate political season.

“At times like this, you’re constantly questioning what you’re doing at awards like this or promoting a movie. It feels so pointless. I look to the people around me and they remind me the message of this film, of the art we’re trying to inject into the world right now. It’s about unification. When I think about that, it makes me have a little bit more strength.”