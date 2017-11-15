Details Of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3! Read To Know More

As we all know Arbaaz Khan had not confirmed about Dabangg 3. National Award-winning filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, who produced the Salman Khan-starring, commercially successful Dabangg series, says that he has started scripting the new sequel of the franchise that will go on the floor in the middle of 2018.

According to recent reports, Prabhudeva will be directing the movie now. A video released by Zoom, Prabhudeva is seen confirming the reports of him directing the movie. He also speaks about Sunny Leone doing a song in the movie.

Watch the video right here:



Since we see already have some news about the film, we are really excited for the movie. Looks like the Khan brothers will treat us with something fun in this one. Arbaaz Khan had spoken about the script in an interview, he said, “Yes, we have started scripting the film and I think we will start shooting Dabangg 3 by the middle of the next year,”

Salman Khan also spoke about the film, “Now we are going to start Dabangg 3, so he (Arbaaz) told me ‘Very good, but I am not going to direct it and I am only producing it’. So I said, ‘Very good, we will find a good director for that’.”

Talking about the process of choosing his films, Salman said: “I feel that when you listen to a script and if you are not able to see yourself in that space, then ideally no matter how beautiful the script is you should not do it, or when you have to work that hard to visually see yourself in the movie.

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for his next release in December, Tiger Zinda Hai! The trailer for the movie was released a few days back and it broke the internet! The action-packed movie is all set to release on 22nd December!