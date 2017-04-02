Salman Khan completed Tiger Zinda Hai‘s 1st schedule in Austria few days ago and immediately flew to Maldives to join his nephew Ahil’s birthday celebrations. And now, Tiger Zinda Hai’s second schedule will start at YRF studios in Mumbai.

We heard that TZH team will shoot for a few talkie sequences at the studio. The schedule would last for around 10 days only, as Salman will have to leave for his ‘Da-Bang’ Concert abroad. However, sources reveal that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will fly out to Dubai and later to Morocco to complete the remaining shoot. This will be done after Salman Khan’s Da-Bang concert & tour.

A sequel to the 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger which was directed by Kabir Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai will see Salman reunite with actress Katrina Kaif on screen. The action sequences of the film have been directed by Tom Struthers, who has worked on Hollywood movies like The Dark Knight and Inception.

Salman and Katrina — who make headlines for their off-screen chemistry and rumoured on-and-off relationship — will be seen together 5th time on screen. They also got together for “Yuvvraaj” — which turned to be a dud at the box office.

The two have featured together in films like “Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya?” and “Partner”.

“Ek Tha Tiger” centered on the life of an agent of RAW (Salman), code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy from ISI (Katrina) during an investigation and how Tiger’s ideology and principles change over time.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is directing the sequel. Earlier, Salman and Zafar worked together in 2016 blockbuster “Sultan”. The makers of “Tiger Zinda Hai” have locked Christmas 2017 for the release of the film.

Watch this space for more updates on Tiger Zinda Hai.