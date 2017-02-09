After a series of action films and out-and-out comedies, Ajay Devgn’s next will be a contemporary rom-com to be written & produced by Luv Ranjan. A quirky take on urban relationships, the film will have Ajay in an edgy space that resonates with today’s youth.

About showing Ajay in an all new avatar, Luv says, “The way I see it, it’s the side of Ajay that comes most naturally to him. His uber cool personality in real life has seldom been explored. There is a subtlety in his humour that blends perfectly with my writing.”

To be produced by Luv with his partner Ankur Garg, the film will see noted editor Akiv Ali make his debut as a director.

The critically acclaimed and award winning editor has more than 30 films to his credit, including ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Barfi!’, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’, ‘Agneepath’ and the upcoming ‘Jagga Jasoos’.