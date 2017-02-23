Hockey coach seems to be a favourite with B-Town stars when it comes to choosing a character. After Shah Rukh Khan nailed it in Chak De! India, it is Akshay Kumar, who will now be playing a hockey coach in a film.


No, Akshay’s character is in no way related to or similar to SRK’s iconic Kabir Khan. Rather, Akki will be essaying Balbir Singh, who was the coach of the three-time Olympic medal-winning Indian hockey team. Akki’s upcoming film Gold is a sports drama centred on India’s first Olympic medal after Independence. Akshay will reportedly be seen in a traditional avatar, sporting dhoti kurta to essay Coach Balbir Singh.

After Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar to essay hockey coach in his next
As part of the preparation for his role, the Jolly LLB 2 actor has reportedly started taking hockey lessons. If reports are to go by, Akshay has started practicing hockey in the grounds of a school situated in the suburbs of Mumbai. Akshay’s co-star Sunny Kaushal (younger brother of Vicky Kaushal) who is playing the second lead in the film is also practicing with the star.

Jolly LLB 2 has witnessed a smashing victory at the box office and has already entered the Rs 100-crore-club. Will Gold be able to mint gold at the box office? Well, only time has the answer!

Take a look at Gold’s first look here, in case you’ve missed it!

