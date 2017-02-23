After Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar to essay hockey coach in his next

Hockey coach seems to be a favourite with B-Town stars when it comes to choosing a character. After Shah Rukh Khan nailed it in Chak De! India, it is Akshay Kumar, who will now be playing a hockey coach in a film.

No, Akshay’s character is in no way related to or similar to SRK’s iconic Kabir Khan. Rather, Akki will be essaying Balbir Singh, who was the coach of the three-time Olympic medal-winning Indian hockey team. Akki’s upcoming film Gold is a sports drama centred on India’s first Olympic medal after Independence. Akshay will reportedly be seen in a traditional avatar, sporting dhoti kurta to essay Coach Balbir Singh.

As part of the preparation for his role, the Jolly LLB 2 actor has reportedly started taking hockey lessons. If reports are to go by, Akshay has started practicing hockey in the grounds of a school situated in the suburbs of Mumbai. Akshay’s co-star Sunny Kaushal (younger brother of Vicky Kaushal) who is playing the second lead in the film is also practicing with the star.

Jolly LLB 2 has witnessed a smashing victory at the box office and has already entered the Rs 100-crore-club. Will Gold be able to mint gold at the box office? Well, only time has the answer!

