Shah Rukh Khan starrer crime-drama Raees, will have 5 musical track album including an Eid song. The music album of the film is composed by Faizan, Agnel and Ram Sampath.

Though the shooting of the film is just about to wrap-up, the makers have decided to revamp the music as it didn’t shape up, as expected.

The composers are re-working on its music and are trying hard to make their tunes more appealing to the team. The Eid Song with a twisted quirky lyrics is also in the process, reported by a leading daily.

Raees, which is produced by Gauri Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and directed by Rahul Dholakia also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.