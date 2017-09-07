Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan went on the floors this Sunday, September 3rd 2017, finally calling the shots for a vision he has nurtured since years.

It is a lesser known fact that the conception of the Anil Kapoor – Aishwarya Rai Rajkummar Rao starrer dates back to 2000. It was film maker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra whose efforts have had Fanney Khan rolling. The film is the adaptation of Oscar-nominated 2000 Dutch film, ‘Everybody’s Famous’.

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra fell in love with the film’s storyline the time he had seen it, nearly six-seven years ago and he had instantly decided to adapt it into a beautiful Indian film.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra along with the producer Rajiv Tandon wanted to work with fresh writers and directors who brought in new concepts. Atul Manjrekar, Mehra’s assistant director from Rang De Basanti, who’d worked with him for 10 years was the final choice of the makers.

While talking about the journey of the film Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares, “It was a long process as the subject is close to producer– director Dominique Deruddere’s heart. Eventually, I convinced him and towards the end of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, we started developing it, while I was working on Mirzya and Mere Pyare Prime Minister.

Fanney Khan reunites Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai after years, in a father-daughter story at its core, where Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a father which Rakeysh thought was the best option.

Rakeysh has wrapped his own directorial venture Mere Pyare Prime Minister and is planning to wrap up shooting of Fanney Khan by October 20. With an additional five-day schedule in November, when choreographers from the West will fly in for the songs.