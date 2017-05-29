Details About Thugs Of Hindostan’s First Shooting Schedule Are Here!

Aamir Khan, who is currently relishing the success of Dangal in China, is all set to start working on his next in June first week. Thugs Of Hindostan is all set to roll from June 5th in Europe.

According to reports, the film will take off in Malta, Southern Europe, where apparently two massive ships have been mounted for the shoot. According to an official statement given to Bollywoodlife, “This ambitious film, that brings together Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time, will begin to shoot aboard two specially constructed, massive ships, that are currently docked by the Maltese seaside. Thugs of Hindostan will begin filming on these ships that have been built for over two months.”

The ships have been built in the early eighteenth-century style and an international crew has worked on them. Also, we hear, the main purpose if these ships are for shooting high-octane action sequences.

The film has a dream casting of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Clearing rumors over Thugs being inspired from Pirates Of The Carribean, Aamir said, “There are some hundreds of action adventure films. There is ‘Pirates of Caribbean‘, there is ‘Indiana Jones’ and many others. All these are action adventure films. So the genre of our film is action adventure but the story is different. Even my character in the film is not similar to any other character.”

Also, Aamir who will be once again working with his Dangal co-star Fatima, said, “We are starting the shoot for ‘Thugs of Hindostan‘ in June. Fatima is the heroine of the film. I am very happy as she is a very good artist, she suits the role.”

This is the second time Vijay Krishna Acharya (Victor), the writer-director of Dhoom: 3, is teaming up with Aamir. The film is slated to hit the theaters over Diwali 2018.