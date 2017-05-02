Salman Khan’s Tubelight is one of the most anticipated films of 2017. The film’s teaser posters are currently creating ample of buzz and we will finally get to see the teaser of the film on 4th May.

The film is releasing over Eid in India and like most of Salman’s films, we are expecting the festive period to help the film pull off huge collections at the box office.

The Kabir Khan film is expected to be a war drama with a romantic twist. Tubelight is set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-Sino war and revolves around Salman’s character who is a slow learner, probably hence the name ‘Tubelight’. Reports suggest that the film is a story of his character, in search of his brother during the war.

Chinese actress Zhu Zhu is making the debut as the female lead in this film. The supporting cast also includes Mohammed Zeeshan, who was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and late veteran actor, Om Puri.

The latest buzz is that the film will have a massive release in China too. We have previously seen films like Dhoom 3 and PK performing extremely well at the Chinese box office. In fact, Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan too had enjoyed a good response in China. This time, Tubelight has a bigger reason to concentrate on China, as the lead actress is a popular star from there.

Director Kabir Khan informed Bollywood Hungama, “China is a huge market. The number of theatres in the country is staggering. Plus, Tubelight does have a Chinese connection including its leading lady. So yes, we are looking at the various possibilities of how to give the film a big release in China.”

Previously, Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage debut too performed excellently in China. The country is now becoming a huge market for Bollywood films.

Tubelight is slated to hit the theatres on 23rd June 2017.