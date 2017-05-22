A truly International collaboration, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, directed by Ken Scott and starring Indian actor Dhanush, rolled in Mumbai this week. The film is based on “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir who got trapped in an IKEA wardrobe” by Romain Puertolas.

Starring the inimitable Dhanush in the titular role of the FAKIR, the film, as the name suggests, marks an extraordinary journey in the life of Aja aka Ajatshatru (Dhanush). After the death of his mother – the Fakir takes on a journey to track down his father – a man he never knew. The quest takes him to Paris and soon, he realizes his destination is all set to change his journey. From falling in love to brushing shoulders with a Hollywood star, to dodging hit-men and being held as a hostage in a bureaucratic war the Fakir’s life goes hilariously awry the moment he steps into Parisian soil, despite his best intentions.

Speaking about the film, actor Dhanush says, “So happy to be a part of this film with collaborators from 3 continents, looking forward to an extraordinary journey ahead”.

Taking the enthusiasm further, Director Ken Scott adds, “I’m super excited to be working with Dhanush who is so talented and great great great to work with.”

Trending :

Other than Dhanush who shot to fame internationally with his single ‘Why this Kolaverdi’ and has been hugely appreciated in films like RAANJHANAA, SHAMITABH and more; The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir also stars French actor Bérénice Bejo (known for the Oscar Winner “The Artist”), American actor Erin Moriarty (last seen in “Blood Father” with Mel Gibson) and Somalian-American actor Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”) amongst others.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is produced by Brio Films, Vamonos Films, M! Capital Ventures, Little Red Car Films, Impact Films, Aurora Global Media Capital, Scope Pictures, TF1 Studio and Aleph Motion Pictures.