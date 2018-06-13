Destination Wedding For Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone On Cards?

After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, it looks like that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are to tie knot in Italy too. Ranveer-Deepika are the most talked about couple in the industry. Since the start of the year, there has been a lot of tittle-tattle about them getting married.

We have never seen the duo coming open about their relationship. Is it more of our elucidation or the chemistry in between them, which makes us flatter over both of them. It was earlier reported that the duo will have a destination marriage, then it was said that the duo will get married in Mumbai but now it looks like there is finally a pause to all the hearsay.

One of the their friends told DNA, “Ranveer and Deepika are getting married this November. The preparations have begun and they could in all probability have a destination wedding in Italy.”

There was another source reporting DNA, “Deepika and Ranveer don’t want excessive media glare on their marriage. Earlier on, there was talk that the Switzerland government was keen to host their wedding. Ranveer is the brand ambassador for Swiss Tourism. So, a section of the media kept this theory alive. However, now we hear that the superstar couple wants an exotic location for their D-Day and this time around, the Italian government, too, has shown interest in their marriage.”

The duo share an endearing chemistry, which just makes us for gaga over them. Italy or any other place, we can’t just wait for the duo to get married.