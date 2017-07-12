With an unprecedented and overwhelming response to the quirky posters and intriguing teaser of Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, the makers of the gripping drama were quite happy to unveil the entertaining trailer of the movie featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Divya Dutta, newcomer Bidita Bag, Shraddha Das and Murli Sharma.

The trailer of the gripping drama was conducted amidst a packed house by producer Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder, director Kushan Nandy, writer Ghalib Asad Bhopali, and the cast Nawazuddin, Divya Dutta, Bidita Bag and Murli Sharma.

Love, friendship, loyalty, deceit and revenge make the life and times of the sharp shooter Babu in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

Nawazuddin says, “Shooting Babumoshai at real locations in Uttar Pradesh was really an interesting experience. The treatment is quite real and entertaining. I like enacting real characters like the one I play in this film and that gives me a high. I’m happy to be part of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.”

Director Kushan Nandy adds, “When I had approached Nawazuddin with the script, he liked it but wasn’t fully convinced with it. Later, we sat together with the writer Ghalib Asad Bhopali and modified the script. Had Nawazuddin said no for the film, I wouldn’t have made Babumoshai Bandookbaaz because he is the only actor who can pull off Babu’s role.”

Produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder, directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, also featuring debutant actress Bidita Bag, Murli Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Shraddha Das, Anil George, Jeetu Shivhare, Bhagwan Tiwari and Divya Dutta is scheduled to release on 25th August, 2017.