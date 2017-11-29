Delhiites! Fukras Are Coming To Your City To Spread Their Fukrapanti

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey Returns is all set to hit screens next weekend. The Fukras Hunny, Choocha, Manjot and Zafar along with Bholi Punjaban will kick start promotions in Delhi.

After visiting the Fukra spots in Mumbai, the Fukra gang will now be visiting the Fukra spots in Delhi. The Fukrey Returns team shares a special connection with the city as not only is the film based in Delhi but is also primarily shot in the capital.

The star cast will visit places like Majnu Ka Tila, Tom Uncle’s Maggi and the Chinese stall at Kamla Nagar in Delhi which is famous amongst the young crowd owing to it’s lip-smacking yet affordable delicacies.

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal redefined Fukreypanti as they hogged upon the Fukrey spots in Mumbai which are hosts to college students looking at affordable yet delicious food items.

The team is now all set to raise the Jugaadu level a notch higher by spreading their Fukreypanti in the hub of its origin, Delhi.

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey made a huge buzz in 2013. The 2013 film won hearts with its unusual concept and emerged as a hit at the box office.

The story of four Fukras trying to make easy money pleased everyone and when the sequel was announced everyone was naturally delighted. While the audience was curious to witness the story of Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar going forward, the trailer of the film added to the excitement.

The first film touched our hearts with the friendly equation of the four guys and tickled our funny bones at the fun banter between Choocha and Bholi, the trailer of ‘Fukrey Returns‘ too grabbed the same essence making the film even more interesting.

The songs from the film Mehbooba, Pej Gaya Khalara and Ishq De Fanniyar have further added to the excitement of the audience.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is set to release on 8th December 2017.