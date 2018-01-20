Padmaavat Ban: Delhi Police To Ensure Security Arrangements Outside Cinema Halls

Delhi Police on Friday said it has made proper arrangements to maintain law and order in the capital for the release of Padmaavat next week in the wake of a bandh call by the Shree Rajput Karni Sena against the film.

Speaking to IANS, Special Commissioner of Police, Dependra Pathak said, “In view of the screening of Padmaavat movie next week in the national capital, we have done proper arrangements. We are continuously in touch with various big and small cineplex managements.”

“We have proper security in the periphery of the national capital and additional force has been kept in readiness. We are urging groups not to indulge in any act which could violate the law and order situation,” Pathak said.

The Karni Sena has been stridently protesting release of this Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer on the grounds that it distorts history.

Lawyer M.L. Sharma had moved the court challenging the grant of Censor Board certificate to Padmaavat which its critics say distorts historical facts.

While staying the “notifications and orders” banning the release of the controversial film by the Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan governments, the top court said the remaining states will not do anything to obstruct the release of the film.

It also reminded the states that maintaining law and order was their responsibility and it should discharge it if any attempt was made by the “self-appointed guardians of history” to obstruct the screening of the film.

Earlier in November last year, the top court while rejecting the plea seeking to block the release of the film An Insignificant Man, based on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, had said, “Courts should be extremely slow in passing restrain order” as there can’t be curbs on the freedom of speech and expression.

Observing that the filmmakers and writers should be allowed to enjoy freedom of speech and expression, the court had said that all the creators have a right to enjoy their works in production of films and dramas.