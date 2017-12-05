Delhi International Film Festival Pays Tribute To Stalwarts Of The Entertainment Industry

The sixth edition of the Delhi International Film Festival (DIFF) which is scheduled to be held from 4-9 of December this year, began by paying homage to the 79-year-old Shashi Kapoor who passed away last evening.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in bringing this festival to its sixth edition. Before we inaugurate this festival, we just got the news from (director) Tigmanshu Dhulia that with immense remorse I have to announce to the audience sitting here that veteran actress Shashi Kapoor has passed away and his contribution will never be forgotten and will always be remembered by the film Industry in India, world over,” said founder-president Ramkishore Parcha in an interview with the Firstpost.

The one-minute silence maintained in the festival was also in the memory of stalwarts of the entertainment industry we lost this year including Om Puri, Achala Sachdev, Vinod Khanna, Reema Lagoo, Tom Alter, Lekh Tandon, Inder Kumar, Sita Ram Panchal and Girija Devi.

While talking to Firstpost, the founder-president then went on to say “While opening the festival with immense pleasure, we also feel sorry that the country lost such and so many big artistes so soon in a short span of time. I would like each of us to maintain silence for a minute for them while standing and pay our respects and pray for their souls to rest in peace.”

Delhi International Film Festival which began in the year 2012 consists of an advisory committee headed by the renowned “Dada Saheb Phalke” awardee, Sri Adoor Gopal Krishnan working closely with big names of the Indian Cinema like Subhash Ghai, Mani Rathnam, Ketan Mehta, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Anurag Kashyap, Anooj Kapoor, Mohan Agashe, Manoj Bajpai, Mandira Bedi, Shriram Raghwan, Jimmi Shergil, N. Chandra, Sandeep Marwah, Shailesh Loadha, Yashpal Sharma and Arvind Gaur.

DIFF which will be held this year at Central Park and NDMC Convention Centre is all prepped up to screen 174 films, 200 artworks with the participation of 54 countries across the globe. Films including world cinema, NRI cinema, and cinema across the border, Indian showcase, documentaries, green films, student films and short films. The festival will also showcase cinema from places like Afghanistan, Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, China, Sri Lanka, Germany, France, Greece, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Korea, Kuwait, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Palestine, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, Syria and Venezuela.

Not only cinema, DIFF 2017 has the participation of artists from places like Bihar, Morocco, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh who will showcase their work of art during this 6 days festival.